NIDC completes drilling of 79 oil, gas wells in 10 months

TEHRAN – The Deputy Director of Drilling Operations at the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) announced that 79 oil and gas wells have been drilled and completed across onshore and offshore regions of the country over the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 20-December 21, 2024).

According to IRNA, citing the NIDC, Masoud Afshar stated that these wells include 18 development wells and 61 workover wells. Of the total wells drilled, 57 were in the operational areas of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), nine in the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC), three in the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), six in the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), and four as part of specific projects requested by client companies.

He added that in the mentioned period, the total drilling length reached 91,426 meters, marking a significant increase compared to 69,795 meters recorded during the same period last year.

Afshar also noted that 14 onshore drilling rigs are currently being relocated within operational areas.

The NIDC, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is tasked with carrying out drilling operations for exploration, production, and extraction of oil and gas reservoirs. It is also responsible for repair, maintenance, and related technical services both onshore and offshore.

Oil and gas exploration in Iran began in 1901 in the western regions and extended to the south. After several years of effort, the first exploratory and commercially viable well was drilled in 1908 in Masjed Soleyman, which marked the beginning of Iran's oil industry. Subsequent exploration led to the discovery of key oil fields, including Haftkel, Aghajari, Gachsaran, Pazanan, and Naft Sefid, along with other major fields such as Lali, Ahvaz, Bibi Hakimeh, Marun, and Karanj.

