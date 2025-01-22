Behdad Salimi takes charge of Iran weightlifting

TEHRAN – Behdad Salimi has been appointed as the head coach of Iran's men's weightlifting team.

He won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Salimi takes over from Navab Nasirshalal, who parted ways with the team in early January.

The 35-year-old coach will be assisted by Ali Jabbari in Team Melli.

Additionally, Sohrab Moradi, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, has been named head coach of the youth and junior teams.

Elham Hosseini, Mina Osfouri, and Abrisham Arjemandkhah have been appointed as coaches for Iran's women’s weightlifting team.