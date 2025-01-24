What’s in Tehran art galleries

Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Giti Tayyebi. The exhibition runs until February 3 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

Painting

* Ali Khatai is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Nothing Chest” will run until February 5 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mehrnaz Farahmand is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until February 7 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

* Atashzad Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Ali Golbaz, Shahin Arvin Bahman Nikou and Mahmoud Samandarian.

The exhibit titled “Beyond Sight” will run until January 29 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Leila Banki.

The exhibition entitled “Heaven” will be running until February 3 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Paintings by Mahmoud Bajalan are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Solar Eclipse” will be running until February 3 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Pantea Cyrus.

Entitled “Damash”, the exhibit runs until February 2 at the gallery located at No. 2798, Vali-e Asr Ave, after Parkvay, next to Bank of Industry and Mine.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mobina Fallah, Zahra Mohammadi, Zahra Motalebi and Parnian Mousavi is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition named “Alliance” will run until January 31 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Azim Morakkabatchi.

Entitled “Mirage”, the exhibit will run until February 7 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

Installation

* Sets of installation art by Erfan Ghiasi are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit nemad “Kali’s Temporary Temple” runs until February 4 at the gallery located at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

SAB/