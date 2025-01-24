Jalal Literary Awards reveals winners

TEHRAN- On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at the National Library Auditorium in Tehran to recognize the winners in various categories of the 17th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards.

In the documentation section, Shiva Khademi was awarded the prestigious literary prize in Iran, worth five billion rials ($6,250), for her book titled “The Factory’s Soil.”



In short story collections competition, “The Green-Robed Fairy” written by Samad Taheri received the award.

In novel section, the award was given to "Stone of Destiny” by Majid Qeisari.

In this edition, Gol-Ali Babai was honored for a lifetime of documentation in the Sacred Defense (1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war) field.

Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards are highly regarded literary honors in Iran. Named after the renowned Iranian writer and intellectual, Jalal Al-e Ahmad, these awards celebrate excellence in literature across various genres, including novels, short stories, and critical essays.

The awards aim to recognize and promote outstanding literary achievements, encouraging writers to explore diverse themes, experiment with different styles, and contribute to the enrichment of Iranian literature.

Each year, a distinguished panel of judges carefully selects the winners and honorees, considering the literary merit, originality, and social impact of the works. The awards ceremony, held annually, brings together renowned writers, scholars, and literary enthusiasts to celebrate the power of words and the immense talent within Iran's literary community.

With its commitment to literary excellence, the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards have become a prestigious platform for Iranian writers to showcase their creativity and receive well-deserved recognition for their contributions to the world of literature.

Photo: Majid Qeisari receives the award for his novel "Stone of Destiny” at the 17th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards' closing ceremony on January 22, 2025.

SAB/