Safdarian takes gold in 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup

TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Safdarian of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup.

Mongolian climber Mandakhbayar Chuluunbaatar won the silver in the speed men and bronze medal went to South Korean Joon Kyu Park.

The Round 2 of the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup season was held in Saas-Fee, Switzerland from Jan. 23 to 25.

The iconic ice tower in the Swiss Alps has hosted competitions since the early 2000s. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the first event.

The event was organized in collaboration with UIAA member association, Swiss Alpine Club (SAC).