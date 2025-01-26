Iran-Germany trade reaches €1.37b in 11 months

TEHRAN – Trade between Iran and Germany totaled €1.37 billion from January to November 2024, marking a four percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, according to data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

In the first 11 months of 2024, German exports to Iran amounted to €1.16 billion, a six percent rise from €1.09 billion during the same period in 2023.

However, Iranian exports to Germany declined by six percent, reaching €208 million compared to €222 million in the previous year.

In November 2024 alone, the trade volume between the two countries reached €124 million, up two percent from €122 million in November 2023.

German exports to Iran in November fell by one percent to €101 million, while Iranian exports to Germany grew by 17 percent to €23 million—the highest monthly export figure from Iran to Germany since March 2023 (€32 million).

EF/MA