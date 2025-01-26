ICCIMA outlines requirements for boosting mining growth

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Bahraman, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has outlined the essential steps to achieve an eight percent economic growth target and a 13 percent growth in the mining sector as envisioned in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Speaking on a news program, Bahraman emphasized the importance of leveraging the country’s vast mineral resources and addressed the obstacles that must be overcome to increase the mining sector’s growth rate from the current three percent to the 13 percent target.

“We are blessed with abundant resources, including oil, gas, and various minerals. These minerals, when processed to create added value, require energy—a sector in which Iran has a unique global advantage. With one percent of the world’s population and landmass, we hold seven percent of the world’s mineral reserves,” he said.

Bahraman stated that reaching the 13 percent target requires addressing several critical factors, which have been outlined in a comprehensive report submitted to the relevant authorities.

He urged government agencies to avoid becoming obstacles to private-sector exploration efforts, emphasizing that achieving the ambitious growth targets necessitates reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies.

He also highlighted Iran’s competitive edge due to its access to energy and vast mineral wealth, urging the government to trust the private sector and remove barriers to investment and development.

EF/MA