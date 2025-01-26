Besh Qardash: a destination worth discovering while in northeast Iran

TEHRAN – Situated at the northern edge of the Aladagh Mountains, the Besh Qardash may be a captivating destination for travelers visiting Bojnord, the capital of North Khorasan province.

With its rich history, therapeutic springs, and lush natural beauty, the property offers a unique blend of culture, relaxation, and exploration, making it a must-visit spot for travelers to the region.

A name steeped in history

The name “Besh Qardash” means “Five Brothers” in Turkish, a reference to the five springs that define the area.

According to sources, the site’s history dates back to the Parthian era when it served as a settlement for Zoroastrian Magis. Over centuries, it has evolved into a cherished recreational site and a symbol of the region’s cultural heritage.

At the heart of Besh Qardash stands a historical mausoleum belonging to Sardar Mofakham, a prominent ruler during the late Qajar period. This architectural marvel, with its 12-meter-high tiled dome, brickwork, and four intricate minarets, is recognized on the national list for cultural heritage

The monument was once resorted upon the order of Naser al-Din Shah, the fourth monarch of the Qajar dynasty, during his travels to Khorasan in the 19th century.

Natural beauty and therapeutic springs

Spanning an area of approximately 380 hectares, Besh Qardash boasts a lush Persian garden, towering sycamore trees, and various species of native flora, including Shiraz cypress, wild hawthorn, and maple.

The site’s therapeutic springs, originating from five stone cracks, converge to form the Chaharmoghan River, which nourishes nearby villages before joining the Sumbar River. These mineral-rich springs are believed to have healing properties, attracting visitors seeking wellness alongside leisure.

Facilities and attractions

Besh Qardash is more than a scenic retreat; it’s a well-equipped tourist hub offering a range of amenities. Highlights include:

Botanical gardens that serve to showcase the region’s diverse plant life.

Swimming pools and fish ponds that are perfect for family-friendly relaxation.

Historical structures that include paved routes, stone staircases, and decorative fountains reminiscent of Persian architectural traditions.

Cultural and recreational facilities that range from restaurants and a motel to sports grounds and cultural camps. The site ensures a comprehensive experience for every visitor.

The site also offers ample parking and gazebos for picnics, making it a popular destination for residents and tourists alike, especially during weekends.

Getting there

Besh Qardash is conveniently located along the Bojnord-Esfarayen road, ensuring easy access for travelers. Its proximity to other attractions, like Baba Aman Forest Promenade, makes it an excellent addition to a broader exploration of North Khorasan.

Why visit Besh Qardash?

Whether you’re drawn by its historical significance, natural beauty, or the promise of therapeutic relaxation, Besh Qardash delivers on all fronts. From the tranquility of its ancient plane trees to the elegance of its Qajar-era mausoleum, this site offers a multifaceted experience that showcases the heart and soul of northeastern Iran.

For travelers looking to combine cultural enrichment with outdoor adventure, Besh Qardash is a destination worth discovering.

