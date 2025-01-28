Tourism minister tells of Nowruz celebrations with Ramadan observance

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has announced adjustments to the upcoming Nowruz festivities to respect a concurrent observance of the holy month of Ramadan in 2025.

Talking to IRNA on Tuesday, Salehi-Amiri stated that Nowruzgahs, cultural events highlighting Nowruz, the Persian New Year, will be held after the evening Iftar meal until midnight to accommodate Ramadan’s spiritual and cultural considerations.

“We have formed a dedicated committee to ensure that Nowruzgah activities align with the sanctity of Ramadan while maintaining the celebratory essence of Nowruz,” he explained.

The minister emphasized that these measures aim to provide an opportunity for people to gather and enjoy Nowruz traditions after breaking their fast. “Nowruz is celebrated globally, and we want to create a space where families can come together in harmony with the spirit of the holy month,” he added.

Salehi-Amiri assured that as Ramadan progresses, especially during the sacred Laylat al-Qadr (the Nights of Destiny), greater emphasis will be placed on observing the religious decorum. “The principles of Ramadan and the deeply held beliefs of the Iranian people will be central to all celebrations,” the minister underlined.

The Night of Destiny, aka the Night of Power, or the Night of Decree in Islamic belief, is the night when Muslims believe the Holy Quran was first sent down from heaven to the world, and also the night when its first verses were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); it is described as better than a thousand months of worshipping.

The cultural significance of Nowruzgah

Nowruzgahs, launched in 2015, are cultural events designed to revive and promote the ancient traditions of Iran’s diverse ethnic groups.

These gatherings are not simply festivals but serve as platforms for showcasing local customs and preserving the country’s rich heritage.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has played a key role in organizing these events, which aim to reconnect Iranians with their ancestral rituals while also introducing them to the world.

Traditionally, when the rotating lunar month of Ramadan coincides with Nowruz, its celebrations strike a unique balance, reflecting both the joy of the Persian New Year and the spiritual reverence of Ramadan.

