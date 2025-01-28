Report: Israeli minister scrapped Brussels trip over arrest warrant fears

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s diaspora minister, was set to speak at a European Parliament event on Tuesday marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Chikli said on Sunday he canceled his trip to Brussels “in light of concrete warnings, and in accordance with the guidance of security officials”, according to Al Jazeera.

“I regretted receiving instructions from security officials this evening to cancel my participation … Unfortunately, the capital of Europe has become an unsafe place for Jews and Israelis,” he said.

Israel’s public broadcaster now reports that Chikli canceled the trip after Belgian officials said he would not enjoy diplomatic immunity as he would not be there on an official visit, raising concern that pro-Palestinian groups would seek an arrest warrant.