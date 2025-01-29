South Pars refineries’ over 11,000 equipment items produced domestically

TEHRAN - The commercial director of South Pars Gas Complex announced that with the collaboration of 120 domestic and knowledge-based companies, more than 11,589 essential equipment and components for South Pars refineries are being produced inside the country.

According to SHANA, citing the South Pars Gas Complex, Saeed Heidari stated that domestic manufacturers have consistently proven to be a strong support for the complex. He emphasized that the management prioritizes utilizing the capabilities of knowledge-based firms and local manufacturers, successfully producing over 11,589 key refinery components and breaking the monopoly of foreign suppliers.

Heidari noted that refineries across the complex are currently cooperating with more than 120 knowledge-based, manufacturing, and first-time production companies in commercial, research, and manufacturing sectors to supply vital equipment for the thirteen refineries.

He highlighted that this year, relying on Iranian expertise, the complex has initiated contracts for the production of 160 strategic equipment items.

Some of these companies operate as consortia, with which the complex has various agreements, Heidari said.

Additionally, the complex is directly collaborating with science and technology parks, which consist of multiple entities. He expressed hope that with systematic efforts, these localization initiatives will continue to expand.

Heidari stressed that leveraging domestic manufacturers to support stable and sustainable production has been welcomed by this major gas complex in Iran and West Asia. He noted that localization efforts have played a crucial role in this year’s overhaul operations, significantly enhancing maintenance quality across the thirteen refineries. Currently, the complex accounts for 73 percent of Iran’s total gas production.

According to the official, significant progress has been made in the localization of rotating equipment, including turbo expanders and cold boxes, which were previously dependent on technology from Japan, the United States, China, and several European countries. These technologies have now been fully indigenized.

He added that more than 95 percent of the essential and strategic equipment required by South Pars refineries has been localized. With continued cooperation from domestic manufacturers, the goal is to achieve full localization by the end of this year.

EF/MA