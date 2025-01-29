Savo Milosevic to take charge of Nassaji: PGPL

TEHRAN – Bosnian coach Savo Milosevic arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to take charge of Nassaji football club.

The 52-year-old has reached an agreement with the Ghaemshahr-based club on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

Milosevic began his coaching career at Serbian club Partizan in 2019 and has also served as head coach for Slovenian team Olimpija Ljubljana and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

He will replace Saket Elhami, who stepped down as head coach of Nassaji last week.

Nassaji currently sit 15th in the 16-team2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League.