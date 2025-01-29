Sirous Pourmousavi appointed Mes coach: PGPL

TEHRAN – Sirous Pourmousavi was officially appointed as the new head coach of Mes football club on Wednesday.

The former coach of Esteghlal Khuzestan steps into the role previously held by Masoud Shojaei.

Shojaei, who once played as a midfielder for Osasuna, had assumed the position in late October following Moharram Navidkia's tenure.

However, he did not meet the expectations at the Rafsanjan-based club, leading to his exit by mutual agreement.

Mes currently sit in 14th place in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).