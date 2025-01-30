Hamas releases seven captives, including a female and male soldier

In the third phase of a ceasefire and captive exchange deal, Hamas on Thursday released two Israelis - one male and one female - and five foreign nationals from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is scheduled to release 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 children later today in exchange.

Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli female soldier and a civilian held in Gaza were also released in the third phase of a ceasefire and captive exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israel confirmed all eight captives slated for release on Thursday in Gaza have been freed.

Crowds flocked to Khan Younis to witness the hostage handover.

Israel identified five freed Thai nationals.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli former national security minister who resigned over the ceasefire deal, said the captives’ handover scenes in Khan Younis show Israel did not achieve “a complete victory” in Gaza.

“We are happy and excited about the return of our beloved Agam, Arbel and Gadi, but the horrific images from Gaza make it clear: This is not a complete victory – this is a complete failure, in a reckless deal like no other,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

Though many military experts had warned it was impossible to fully defeat the Gaza fighters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was claiming that he would completely eliminate Hamas fighters and release captives by force.

Despite pounding the Gaza Strip for about 16 months and committing indescribable crimes amounting to genocide, Netanyahu was finally forced to accept a ceasefire to get its soldiers taken captive in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.