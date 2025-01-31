What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Ali Akbar Sadeqi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery. The exhibit will be running until February 21 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mohammad Mastandehi.

The exhibit titled “Join Us in This War!” will be running until February 5 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Fatima Faraji is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “She in Fron of Me” will run until February 11 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Mohammad Hossein Salabifard.

The exhibit named “Safe Zone” will be running until February 14 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* Maedeh Emtiaz is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Enigma” will run until February 11 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sorour Akbari is underway at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Asourik” will run until February 11 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Paintings by Mohaddeseh Movaqar are currently on view in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Sonata of Silence” will continue until February 18 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mostafa Dashti.

The exhibition will be running until February 14 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Etemad Gallery 2 is showcasing paintings by Fariba Boroufar in an exhibition named “Blue”.

The exhibition will be running until February 18 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* A collection of paintings by Behzad Kazaminia is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “Words That Never Reached The Sky”, the exhibition will run until February 12 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

