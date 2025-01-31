Virtual tour of Niavaran complex unveiled for ten-day Fajr celebrations

TEHRAN - In commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex has launched a virtual tour alongside a series of cultural events, exhibitions, and workshops.

The celebrations, running from January 31 to February 10, offer visitors a deep insight into Iran’s history through archival documents, photographs, and historical artifacts.

Niavaran Complex, once the residence of Iran’s last royal family, has curated seven thematic exhibitions, four expert discussions, and special workshops for children. One of the highlights is a mixed-media exhibition in the Blue Hall of Niavaran Palace Museum, narrating three historical phases: pre-revolution, revolution days, and post-revolution.

The exhibitions include:

“Melting Like Snow”, featuring audio recordings from the [Mohammad Reza Shah’s] Imperial Army Command Council meetings in late 1978 and early 1979.

“Revolution Days Through the Lens of Michel Setboun”, showcasing photographs captured by the French photographer before and after the revolution, sourced from the Archive of the Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Photographers.

“Niavaran: From Palace to Museum”, presenting a visual journey of Niavaran’s transformation after the revolution, using materials from the personal archive of Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Saadat Mostafavi, the complex’s caretaker from February 11, 1979, until its first museum opening.

Covering approximately 11 hectares, the Niavaran Complex consists of several historic buildings and museums from the Qajar and Pahlavi periods.

Other notable exhibits include:

“Top Secret”, displaying previously classified documents from the Pahlavi era regarding security directives from 1975 to 1977.

“Qajar Documents and Decrees”, showcasing administrative orders, land grants, and official appointments from the Qajar period, which have been put on view at the Sahebqaraniyeh Palace Museum.

“A Different Perspective”, an exhibition in the Jahan-Nama Museum featuring paintings by contemporary female Iranian artists such as Lili Matin Daftari, Iran Darroudi, and Behdjat Sadr. An expert panel on February 6 will analyze these works.

“Iranian Landscapes”, part of the “One Museum, One Artwork” series at the Niavaran Library Museum, featuring a work by renowned Iranian architect and artist Houshang Seyhoun alongside a book on his collected works.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad-Shahi pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre and post-Islamic arts. Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks, such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into a dwelling for Mohammad Reza Shah and his family.

