Egyptians protest Trump's plan to displace Palestinians

People in Egypt attended a protest against the plan floated by the US president to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan, according to the Egyptian media, according to Al Jazeera.

State-linked TV Al-Qahera News showed footage of protesters waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags near the Rafah border crossing – a highly secured military zone accessible only under official escort.



A week ago, Donald Trump proposed a plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip, calling on Jordan and Egypt to take in Palestinians from the war-ravaged territory.



Both states have strongly rejected the idea. But on Thursday Trump again insisted that “we do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it”.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday said the “displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is an injustice that we cannot take part in”.