BEIRUT — The majority of Lebanese women represent an icon of liberation against imperialism, but feminist organizations have always deliberately remained silent about the direct and indirect US-led Israeli systematic violence against these women.

Over the past week, these heroines have been at the forefront of the liberation of villages by leading the convoys of returnees. In this campaign, 6 civilians were martyred and a large number of women were wounded.

“This is our land,” one woman shouted facing an Israeli tank while dozens of mothers rushed to search for traces of their martyred sons, proud of them and affirming their readiness to further sacrifice for the sake of resistance. However, the so-called feminist organizations have deliberately remained silent.



The agenda of these suspicious organizations - funded by George Soros - is no secret. At the forefront of its priorities are: specifically searching for a Shiite husband who has had a misunderstanding with his wife, exposing the family’s secrets instead of solving its problems, and then inciting the wife to ask for a divorce and dismantling the family union.



Also, among its priorities is falsely promoting that the Shiite woman’s hijab hinders her progress, knowing that the hijab is an Islamic obligation that honors women and preserves their psycho-sociological entity, and is not specific to Shiites alone.



This is in parallel with the blatant lie that the Shiite woman’s hijab is an Iranian tradition in blatant disregard for the controls of the loose hijab that the Quran explains and clarifies in detail.



Also, among the priorities of these feminist associations is distorting the image of the venerable religious scholars who do not miss an opportunity to educate society, solve people’s problems, and serve them.



These suspicious organizations, however, do not miss an opportunity to demonize those clerics who often focus on rejecting the pre-Islamic customs in dealing with women as Islam has taken the lead in defending their rights, drawing a parallel between those who used to bury girls alive in the pre-Islamic era and those who slaughter them today because they embraced the resistance and gave birth to the resistance fighters.



Throughout the war, these associations did not bother to issue a single statement condemning the US-led Israeli barbarism against women, neither in Lebanon nor in Gaza.



The worst of all is that the KAFA feminist association literally imitated the style of Avichay Adraee, the spokesman for the enemy army, when he used to allegedly warn the Lebanese during the war to evacuate buildings, so it published a poster in the same style, warning women of “violent men”.



During the war, KAFA along with others did not show concern for the displaced women for fear of angering the funding agencies, but they were so proud of a woman who stripped naked in an Iranian university, knowing that 60% of those who had managed the displacement centers and distributed aid were women.



Undoubtedly, women have historically been subjected to harsh conditions, and women's liberation movements did not start from nowhere. Nevertheless, this violence contradicts the authentic Islamic values adopted by the resistance movements, and this has always been emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Sayyed Ali Khamenei.



During the last war, many great females were martyred, including Dr. Jamila Al-Shanti from Palestine, Masoumeh Karbasi from Iran, Fatima Munif Qashmar from Lebanon, etc.



These exceptional figures were active in their societies and had countless contributions, but the feminist organizations chose to remain silent as if what the women of the Axis of Resistance were exposed to in terms of killing, displacement, starvation, and violation of their dignity were not within their interest, while what was required - even at the minimum level - was for these women to become a driving force for all righteous anti-imperialism struggles.

