Winners of Intl. Quran Competition announced

TEHRAN- The winners of the 41st edition of Iran’s International Quran Competition were honored at a closing ceremony held on Friday in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

The event was attended by Seyyed Abbas Salehi, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, along with various cultural and provincial officials, ISNA reported.

In the women’s memorizing competition, first prize was given to Fatemeh Daliri from Iran; the second prize went to Motahhareh Nabi-Bahr from Bangladesh, and the third prize was claimed by Afnan Rashad Ali Yaqub from Yemen.

First prize in the women’s tarteel competition was given to Ghazaleh Soheilizadeh from Iran. Aisha Muhammad Ibn Muttalib from Nigeria and Hawraa Haidar Hamzi from Lebanon won second and third prizes.

In men’s category, Mojtaba Qadbeigi from Iran took first place in the tarteel competition. Haidar Ali Ibn Muhammad Al-Mousawi from Iraq and Qassem Muhammad Hamdan from Lebanon won the runner-up prize and third prize in this section respectively.

In the recitation section, the first place was secured by Seyyed Mohammad Hosseinipour from Iran, followed by Muhammad Hossein Muhammad from Egypt in second place, and Ahmad Razak Al-Dulfain from Iraq in third.

The first prize in the Quran memorizing competition was awarded to Mohammad Khakpour from Iran, while the second prize went to Murtaza Hossein Ali Akash from Libya, and the third prize was claimed by Ahmed Muhammad Saleh Ibrahim Issa from Egypt.

Moreover, the judging panel of the 41st edition of International Quran Competition issued a statement during the closing ceremony.

The panel emphasized the idea that the Quran serves as the ultimate guide to perfection for Muslims in today's world. The numerous verses in the Holy Quran highlight this essential truth, which not only resonates with believers but also captivates the hearts and minds of freedom-seekers globally. The Quran is presented as the only unaltered divine scripture capable of guiding humanity from ignorance and darkness to a path of dignity and enlightenment.

The statement drew attention to the pressing issues faced by oppressed populations, particularly those in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the steadfastness of Muslims in Yemen and Iraq. It noted the revolutionary spirit of the Iranian people during the 1979 revolution, all of which have demonstrated the power of the Quran's teachings and the guidance of the Prophet’s (PBUH) family. These instances embody the Quran's ability to triumph over malicious attempts at erasing faith and promoting Islamophobia.

The panel acknowledged a significant opportunity for the Islamic ummah, empowered by the light of the Quran, to guide weary communities who have suffered under the deceptions of global superpowers. They expressed heartfelt congratulations for the thoughtful decision to hold this year’s competition in Iran's spiritual heart, near the revered shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Moreover, the panel, featuring distinguished scholars from eight countries recognized for their expertise in Quranic studies, expressed gratitude to God for enabling them to execute fair and equitable judgments. They extended prayers for success and prosperity for Muslims worldwide.

In closing, the statement called for a renewed commitment to the unifying teachings of the Quran, urging the Islamic ummah to unify in faith and resonate the call to the divine word, ensuring the Quran’s cultural significance endures perpetually across the globe.

Photo: Ghazaleh Soheilizadeh from Iran, the winner of the first prize in the women’s tarteel competition, holds her award during the closing ceremony of the 41st International Quran Competition in Mashhad on January 31, 2025.

SAB/