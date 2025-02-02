Conference to highlight tourism investment opportunities in Mazandaran province

TEHRAN – The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has announced plans to organize a conference dedicated to tourism investment opportunities across Mazandaran province.

Salehi-Amiri made the remarks on Saturday while inspecting the second construction phase of a major tourism project in Sari during his third day stay in the northern province, Mehr reported.

Some 100 private investors will be invited to attend the conference, Salehi-Amiri said. He was accompanied by a number of local officials and members of the Iranian parliament representing various cities and towns in the province.

The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic travelers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the Caspian Sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia. More than 800 registered historical and cultural sites, 338 km of shoreline, mineral springs in jungles and mountains, waterfalls, and caves are among the major tourist attractions in the province.

AM