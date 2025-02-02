Serdar Dursun to wear No. 91 at Persepolis

TEHRAN - Serdar Dursun will wear the No.91 shirt for Persepolis after he completed his transfer on Thursday.

The Turkish forward will most likely play against Al Hilal on Tuesday in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite.

The 33-year-old forward has signed an 18-month deal with Persepolis.

Dursun has previously played for Turkish teams Eskisehirspor, Sanlıurfaspor, Denizlispor, Fatih Karagumruk, Fenerbahce, and Alanyaspor, as well as German teams Greuther Fürth and Darmstadt 98.

He has made 10 appearances for the Turkish national team, scoring seven goals.