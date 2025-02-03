Ismail Kartal: Persepolis ready to meet Al Hilal

TEHRAN - Persepolis football team head coach Ismail Kartal said that they are well aware that how strong Al Hilal are but they are also ready to meet the team.

Kartal spoke at a press conference before his team's match against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the 2024/25 the AFC Champions League Elite.

“I have joined the team recently, and we were held to a 1-1 draw in our last league match. We understand the significance of playing against Al Hilal, a team known for their stars. However, we are Persepolis too, and we've had productive training sessions over the last few days, preparing us for tomorrow's game,” he said.

“To advance, we face two crucial matches. Securing at least three points is essential for qualification. Therefore, both the coaching staff and players will give their all to move to the next stage. We aim to send a message to our vast community that we are striving for success with an aggressive and impressive performance tomorrow,” the Turkish coach added.

Regarding the potential inclusion of new striker Serdar Dursun, Kartal remarked, “Durson was under my management at Fenerbahce and has experience with other Turkish teams. I know his capabilities well, but we'll evaluate his condition. I will speak with him tomorrow to determine if he can play for 90 or just 45 minutes. No final decision has been made yet."

Persepolis are to meet Al Hilal in Riyadh Tuesday night. Although Al Hilal's qualification is already secured, Persepolis desperately need points to keep their qualification hopes alive.