Iran resumes domestic, intl. trade exhibitions as conditions normalize

TEHRAN – Iran will resume the regular schedule of domestic and international exhibitions now that conditions in the country have returned to normal, a senior official at the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

Amir Roshanbakhsh Ghanbari, TPO’s Deputy for the Promotion of International Businesses, told state media that exhibition sites have been instructed to operate based on their original calendars, following the restoration of flight services and normalization of national conditions.

“Exhibitions that were postponed due to the 12-day war will also be held at a later, appropriate time after a rescheduling review and necessary coordination,” he said, referring to the recent conflict that disrupted trade events.

Roshanbakhsh Ghanbari added that incentives and support measures for organizing international exhibitions and trade events remain in place, and business actors can continue to benefit from these programs.

EF/MA