Reza Pazand Mehr new chief of Iran’s Motorcycle and Automobile Federation

TEHRAN – Reza Pazand Mehr was elected as the new president of the Motorcycle & Automobile Federation of Iran on Monday, succeeding Maziar Nazemi in the role.

The presidential election took place at Iran’s Olympic Academy, where Pazand Mehr was elected for a four-year term that will extend until 2029. He received 28 votes out of 48 cast.

Mehran Hematian and Amir Zandi finished in second and third place, respectively, garnering 18 and two votes.

The Iran Motorcycle and Automobile Federation was established in 1971.