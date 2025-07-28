Iran boosts south pars gas output with new well commissioning

TEHRAN – Iran has increased daily gas production from the giant South Pars field by 1.6 million cubic meters following the launch of a new infield well, a senior official said on Monday.

Touraj Dehghani, managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company, said the third well of the South Pars infield drilling program has come online at platform SPD19A in Phase 19 of the shared offshore field.

“With this well, three infield wells have now been fully commissioned, raising total output from the field by 5.1 million cubic meters per day,” Dehghani said, according to a statement from the company.

He added that more wells will be added in the coming months as drilling operations progress across additional platforms.

The infield drilling program involves the development of 35 new wells across 17 existing offshore platforms in South Pars. Upon full completion, the project is expected to boost the field’s production capacity by 36 million cubic meters per day.

South Pars, which Iran shares with Qatar, is the world’s largest gas field and a critical component of the country’s energy strategy. Iranian officials have prioritized optimizing output from the field to meet rising domestic demand and support downstream industries such as petrochemicals and power generation.

