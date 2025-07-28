8 Iranian films to attend 24th DokuFest

TEHRAN – Eight films from Iran will participate in the 24th DokuFest, International Documentary and Short Film Festival, in Kosovo from August 1 to 9.

The Iranian participants include short and feature films as well as animated movies, some of which are joint productions with other countries, Honaronline reported.

“Bug” written and directed by Ali Masoumi, “Cutting Through Rocks” by Mohammadreza Eyni and Sara Khaki, “DonkeyBat” by Mostafa Ghorbanpour, “FearISH” by Soheila Madadi, “One of Them” by Mostafa Vaziri, “Punishment” by Puya Mofid, “Razeh Del” by Maryam Tafakory, and “The Sacrificed Meat” by Hojat Jolodar are the Iranian films taking part in the upcoming edition of the festival.

A production of 2024, “Bug” is a short animation, running for six minutes. Produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), “Bug” examines the enduring influence of parents' behaviors and responses on their children's development, tracing the long-term effects of these interactions from early childhood to adulthood.

A production of 2024, the animation depicts a family of three that has recently moved in, and the little girl inspects the new home with curiosity, when a small cricket finds its way into their home as a surprise visitor. But with the father’s unexpected reaction, the child’s perspective begins to shift, turning a simple encounter into something far more unsettling.

The documentary “Cutting Through Rocks” tells the story of Sara Shahverdi, the first elected councilwoman of her village, who aims to break long-held patriarchal traditions by training teenage girls to ride motorcycles and stopping child marriages. When accusations arise questioning Sara’s intentions to empower the girls, her identity is put in turmoil.

A joint production of Iran, Germany, the U.S., Qatar, the Netherlands, Chile, and Canada, the 95-minute movie was the winner of the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

“DonkeyBat,” made in 2024, is a 9-minute animation about a man who neglects his children and forgets the promise to take them to a kite festival in Spain. He spends all his time at work, ignoring his family and their dog.

One day, the children go to the festival on their own. In a story he once told them, anyone who neglects their family turns into a donkeybat. The dad turns into one at work and flies to the festival, where he helps his children and turns back into a human.

A 2024 production, the 4-minute “FearISH” depicts a hungry fish that searches for food in its aquarium, but its world is suddenly disrupted when it is struck by something unexpected.

A 14-minute film made in 2025, “One of Them” deals with a few teenage and youthful protesters in Iran, who, after being arrested by the police, are offered forced labor in lieu of imprisonment. They go on a terrifying mission in the dark of night.

The short film “Punishment,” produced in 2025 and running for 17 minutes, takes place in an elementary school. After a teacher severely punishes a Black student, the student develops a severe stutter and speech impairment. Doctors diagnose the issue as a result of psychological trauma.

“Razeh Del” is a joint production of Iran, Italy, and the UK. The 2024 film, 27 minutes, is about two girls who sent a letter to the first-ever women's newspaper in Iran, titled “Zan,” in 1998. While they waited to get published, they considered making an impossible film. Using citations and image intervention, “Razeh Del” journeys through parallel histories of war on images of women.

A 2025 production, “The Sacrificed Meat,” 29 minutes, shows members of a family who go to their parents' house to perform their father's annual tradition on Eid al-Adha. After sacrificing a sheep, they distribute the meat among neighbors and acquaintances. Everything goes on as normal until the mother of the family, for whom this day is very important, notices an urgent problem.

The largest film festival in Kosovo and recognized as one of the top film and music events in Southeast Europe, DokuFest is an EFA-nominating festival for short films, as well as a BAFTA-qualifying festival for shorts.

In August, it fills the cinemas and improvised screening venues around the historic city center of Prizren with a selection of more than 200 handpicked films from around the world, while at the same time bringing top international and local music acts to perform at DokuNights, its popular music strand.

Documentary photo exhibitions, debates, master classes, and lively atmosphere in the city all add to the charm of the festival, making it a must-attend event in this part of the world.

Photo: A scene from “The Sacrificed Meat”

SS/SAB