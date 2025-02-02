Iran presenting over 500 titles at 52nd New Delhi World Book Fair

TEHRAN-Iran is participating in the 52nd New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF), which was launched on Saturday in New Delhi, India.

Iran Book and Literature House is representing the country at the Indian event, showcasing Iran’s rich literary and academic heritage, ISNA reported.

It is showcasing more than 500 book titles in Persian, Urdu, English, and Hindi. The books on display cover topics such as classical and contemporary literature, Iranian studies, art, children's and young adult literature, literature of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense, and religion.

This edition of the exhibition also features the participation of Nakhl-e Sabz Publication and Saba Literary Agency, which introduce Iran’s publishing industry and engage in discussions with international publishers at the event.

The programs of the Iran pavilion at the fair include book launches, Iran Cultural Day, meetings with prominent Indian publishers, discussions, and networking with other international representatives, introducing the Tehran International Book Fair and inviting publishers to participate, and introducing Iran’s publishing industry.

Iranian author and translator Mostafa Mastoor is also attending the exhibition as an invited guest, with various planned activities, including book launches, meet-and-greet sessions, and more.

This year’s edition of the exhibition is expected to play a significant role in promoting a culture of reading and literary engagement, with the participation of more than 2,000 publishers and exhibitors. This edition hosts writers and intellectuals from over 50 countries, including Iran, France, Qatar, Spain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and more.

Featuring a wide array of books, cultural programs, and insightful discussions, the exhibition will conclude on February 9.

In addition to a vast collection of books, the fair hosts renowned writers, thinkers, and cultural personalities, who engage with the audience, sharing their insights, thoughts, and creative works.

Various cultural programs also emphasize the themes of social justice and equality, contributing to the educational and intellectual atmosphere of the event.

Similarly, the International Events Corner of the NDWBF 2025 sees book releases, panel discussions, reading sessions, film screenings, and workshops featuring authors, speakers, and literary associations from countries like Russia, Nepal, New Zealand, Germany, Lithuania, Italy, and many others.

Simultaneously, the NDWBF 2025 celebrates diverse voices from across the nation, bringing together a rich variety of perspectives that reflect the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Celebrating India’s vast literary landscape, Brahmaputra Literature Festival, ‘Prabhat Prakashan’, Bharat Literature Festival, Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, ‘Authors Inc. Publications', ‘Penguin Dialogues’, ‘My Secret Bookshelf x Anecdote Publishing House’, Asian Literary Society and the ‘Great Indian Book Tour’ will all be participating, fostering collaboration and engagement among India’s rising book festivals.

This year’s edition of the fair has new and exciting additions to its programming. For example, the Authors Lounge has been designed as a dedicated space where writers can interact, reflect, and recharge amidst the literary celebrations. This will serve as the perfect setting for authors as a much-needed sojourn before they continue their literary odyssey. Indeed, this gathering, where ideas are exchanged as freely as air, where creativity knows no bounds,s and where a republic’s legacy intertwines with its limitless potential, is not one to be missed.

Similarly, another new feature - the Children’s Corner (Kidz Kingdom) - offers a plethora of storytelling, literary, art, craft, and dance sessions for young visitors at the NDWBF 2025 on all nine days of the event.

The theme for this year’s book fair, “Republic@75,” reflects the nation’s journey of nation-building, governance, freedom, equality, and social justice.

The fair highlights democratic values and the principles enshrined in the Constitution, offering visitors a deep dive into India’s republican framework and the significance of fundamental rights.

The book fair serves as a platform that unites the nation’s cultural heritage with its aspirations for the future. The event brings together leading voices from diverse cultures and fields, including literature, governance, technology, art, and cinema.

New Delhi World Book Fair, organized by the National Book Trust-India, is a significant annual event bringing together publishers, authors, and book enthusiasts from around the globe. It offers a diverse array of literary works and serves as a hub for intellectual exchange and cultural enrichment. Through engaging activities and workshops, the fair promotes a love for reading and learning among attendees of all ages.

India is the third largest in the world in terms of publishing and book trade. NDWBF offers the exhibitors a unique opportunity for business with this growing book industry. It is also an ideal venue for promoting titles, co-publication arrangements, and trade. Besides the many literary and publishing conferences and programs that are organized during the Fair, it opens up a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of India. The Fair attracts participation from major publishing houses across the globe.

