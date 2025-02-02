BMI’s Youth Center, a bridge to a bright & rosy future

Bank Melli Iran (BMI)’s Youth Center, as one of the largest and most active banking centers in offering quality banking services to youth below 18 years old is ready to accept new members.

By becoming a member of the Youth Center, not only children and teenagers gain access to a dedicated bank account and card, but also, they become familiar with the financial literacy and banking concepts alongside with their peers, and this experience helps them draw their economic path in adulthood periods in the best possible way.

Benefited from with several million members, this center accounts for a significant portion of BMI’s future customers. Individuals under the age of 18 can refer to the nearest branch office of Bank Melli Iran with their identification documents along with one of their parents and join the group of future-making customers of the bank by opening an account.

Those interested can also become a member of this large family by installing the Hop App, joining “BALE” channel, and visiting the Youth Center Aparat page. In addition, enthusiasts can benefit from a variety of financial training services and participate in various programs, competitions, and festivals.

Holding major banking festivals with valuable prizes, special competitions in social media and cyberspace, students’ tours to visit the bank museum, and supporting major educational events are just some of the salient activities of BMI’s Youth Center in the recent years.

The BMI’s Youth Center was established in 2013 to promote economic literacy in the target community and in line with the social responsibilities of the bank. Bank Melli Iran (BMI) has now held the largest banking community under the age of 18 in the country.

Join us by becoming a member of Bank Melli Iran (BMI)’s Youth Center and create a bright & rosy future for yourself.