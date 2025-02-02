Freed Palestinians faced horrific crimes 

TEHRAN - Recently released prisoners from Israeli jails have revealed shocking violations committed against them.

They endured physical and psychological torture, systematic starvation, and deliberate medical neglect leading to disease outbreaks.

Testimonies from the released prisoners exposed the extent of the crimes they suffered before their release, including days of severe beatings by prison guards, which resulted in some suffering rib fractures.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office stated that these brutal practices “reflect the level of mistreatment prisoners endure in occupation prisons, which has escalated unprecedentedly since October 7. This includes physical and psychological torture, systematic starvation, and deliberate medical neglect, leading to the spread of diseases, including scabies among the prisoners.”

The office pointed out that the direct transfer of several freed prisoners to hospitals for treatment after spending years in detention “confirms the horrific conditions they face inside fascist prisons, where the occupation employs brutal torture methods that violate all international laws and norms concerning prisoners.”

The office also emphasized that the torture, repression, and mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners “constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, necessitating immediate intervention from the international community, the United Nations, and all human rights organizations to stop these crimes and hold those responsible accountable.”

Freed prisoner Issa Al-Darabee from the Ramon Prison told regional media about the suffering of Palestinian prisoners in occupation prisons, stating that “the Israeli occupation systematically starves prisoners while its soldiers live their daily lives as if they were at home.”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club noted that the occupation practices organized terrorism against freed prisoners and prevented their families from holding any welcome celebrations for them.

The Governorate of Ramallah and Al-Bireh reported that ten freed prisoners were transferred to hospitals due to their critical health conditions.

In the Gaza Strip, freed prisoners were taken to the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, for medical examinations.

On Saturday, Hamas confirmed that the violations against Palestinian prisoners necessitate immediate intervention from the United Nations, the international community, and human rights organizations to stop the war crimes committed by the occupation regime and hold the perpetrators accountable.

In a statement, Hamas described the ongoing horrific abuses against Palestinian prisoners in prisons as war crimes and crimes against humanity, noting that some prisoners released on Saturday were immediately transferred to hospitals due to mistreatment and torture.

There were reports that the latest batch of freed prisoners had been subjected to days of severe beatings by prison guards before their release.

On Saturday, some prisoners released under the Gaza ceasefire agreement suffered rib fractures in what has been described by NGOs as systematic terrorism against Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including women and minors.

On the other hand, Hamas, in a statement, affirmed that despite the harsh conditions “the good physical and psychological condition of enemy prisoners proves our resistance’s ethical commitment to prisoners, while the criminal occupation commits the most heinous violations against our prisoners in its jails.”

