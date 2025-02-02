Esteghlal ready for Al Shorta match: Bakhtiarizadeh

TEHRAN – Esteghlal's interim coach, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, expressed optimism about advancing to the next stage of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite.

The team are set to face Iraqi side Al Shorta at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Monday. Currently, Esteghlal occupies the eighth spot, the last qualifying position, and need victories in their final two games to progress.

"The match against Al Shorta is crucial for us," Bakhtiarizadeh stated. "We have a strong chance to move forward in the AFC Champions League Elite." He added, "Following our win against Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Iran football league, the team's form has improved, and the players are both technically and mentally ready for this significant game."

He further emphasized, "Every match presents unique challenges for Esteghlal. We're highly motivated for this encounter with Al Shorta, and we're looking forward to the game."

Bakhtiarizadeh acknowledged the season's unmet expectations, saying, "We aim to make our fans happy. During my tenure as coach, I've observed professionalism and camaraderie among the players; they function like a family, improving week by week."

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming game, he said, "Tomorrow, we aim to demonstrate our potential as a major team, showing we've changed and are committed to a bright future."

He noted, "Esteghlal fans deserve better results. Even top clubs like Manchester United experience rough patches, but this doesn't excuse complacency; we're working diligently to improve."

Concluding his remarks, Bakhtiarizadeh pointed out the team's reinforcement for the season's second half, "The new players have already shown their quality in their debut match, which is a promising sign for our campaign."