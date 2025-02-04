South Pars gas refining hits record high

TEHRAN – Iran's South Pars Gas Complex has set a new record in gas processing and transmission, delivering over 595 million cubic meters of refined gas to the national network, the facility’s managing director announced.

According to Shana, citing the South Pars Gas Complex, Gholam-Abbas Hosseini credited the achievement to the continuous efforts of the facility’s workforce in ensuring energy security and public comfort. He stated that on Sunday, February 2, specialists and workers successfully injected over 595 million cubic meters of refined gas into the national grid, marking an all-time high.

Hosseini emphasized that the complex, which relies entirely on domestically produced equipment, supplies more than 73 percent of the country’s gas needs. Since the beginning of the year, over 170 billion cubic meters of gas have been injected into the national pipeline from the complex’s 13 refineries, he added.

EF/MA