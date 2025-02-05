Ex-Iran women volleyball team player Seyed Hadizadeh dies

TEHRAN - Jaleh Seyed Hadizadeh, a former member of Iran's women's volleyball team, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 82 in Germany.

She will be laid to rest in Tehran.

Seyed Hadizadeh was part of the historic team that clinched a bronze medal at the 1966 Asian Games held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Tehran Times offers its deepest condolences to Seyed Hadizadeh’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.