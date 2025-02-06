UAE rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians

The United Arab Emirates categorically rejects any attempt to displace the Palestinians and deny them "inalienable rights", the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Asharq Al Awsat reported.

It underlined the UAE’s “commitment to support regional peace and stability, and its historic and steadfast position to safeguard the rights of Palestinians.”

“The UAE underscored the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state, reflecting the UAE’s belief that regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution,” said the statement.

“The ongoing major challenges in the Middle East region necessitate reinforcing bridges of communication and dialogue, prioritizing diplomatic solutions, and intensifying regional and international efforts in support of a comprehensive peace process,” it added.

“The UAE has continuously called on the international community to intensify efforts to address the root causes of this prolonged conflict, and reach a just and permanent solution to secure peace for both Palestinians and Israelis,” it said.

The ministry further stressed its “categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians’ unalienable rights, and any attempts of displacement, and reiterated the importance of halting any settlement activities which threaten regional stability and undermine the opportunities for peace and coexistence.”

Moreover, the Ministry renewed its calls on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities to end illegal practices in contravention of international law.

It underscored the importance of preventing the expansion of the scale of conflict in the region, highlighting that the priority following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip must focus on eliminating extremism, tensions, violence, and providing protection for all civilians, as well as facilitating the urgent, safe, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip.

In shock comments made on Tuesday during a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of relocating the more than 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza, suggesting it had become uninhabitable after nearly 16 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump said the US would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, actions that would shatter decades of US policy toward the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.