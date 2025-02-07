Nowruz 1404: handicraft exhibits to be set up at city entrances, border crossings

TEHRAN - Iran plans to establish handicraft sales exhibitions at railway stations, city entrances, and border crossings across the country during the Nowruz 1404 holidays.

This initiative aims to support artisans and craftspeople by providing them with opportunities to showcase and sell their handcrafted products to millions of travelers during the peak holiday season.

Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi, Deputy Minister of Handicrafts, announced the plan during the 64th meeting of the National Travel Services Coordination Headquarters. She emphasized that handicrafts will have a strong presence in key travel hubs throughout the Nowruz celebrations.

Reflecting on last year’s success, the official noted that over two million holidaymakers engaged with handicraft workshops during Nowruz 1403. She highlighted the significance of Nowruz overlapping with [the lunar month of] Ramadan, stating that many traditional handicrafts are deeply rooted in religious and cultural expressions. Visitors to religious sites and shrines will have the opportunity to explore locally crafted artworks.

Jalali-Dehkordi also encouraged the National Travel Services Coordination Headquarters to make full use of Iran’s handicraft industry. She suggested that artisans could enrich Red Crescent aid stations, urban service centers, and nomadic settlements along travel routes. Temporary handicraft bazaars could also be strategically placed to attract passing motorists, she added.

Additionally, Jalali-Dehkordi proposed that artists set up sales and exhibition booths in educational centers, allowing travelers to experience and purchase authentic Iranian handicrafts during their journeys.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran’s annual handicraft exports currently stand at about $250 million, with an additional $250 million in informal “suitcase” exports. However, the global market for handicrafts is valued at $770 billion, underscoring a significant opportunity for growth.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

