New development projects launched in free, special economic zones

TEHRAN – Iran inaugurated or broke ground on 69 development projects in its free and special economic zones on Saturday, marking the eighth day of the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations. The ceremony was held via video conference with the participation of Reza Masrour, secretary of the Free and Special Economic Zones High Council.

According to IRNA, the projects include 25 developments in the Maku, Aras, Qeshm, Kish, and Qasr-e Shirin free zones, valued at 10.95 trillion rials ($21.9 million). Additionally, 19 projects in these zones were officially launched.

More than 20 development projects in special economic zones, worth 33.77 trillion rials ($67.5 million) and €251 million, were also inaugurated, while six others broke ground.

Masrour stated that the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations provide an opportunity to showcase the achievements of the Islamic Revolution, adding that despite economic sanctions, free zones should serve as growth engines for their respective provinces.

He emphasized the need for rapid infrastructure development in free zones, noting that each region's progress plans will be announced in the coming months, with further transformations expected next year.

Referring to Qeshm as the "land of opportunities," Masrour highlighted its strategic position along international corridors and its potential in tourism and energy industries.

He also announced that major projects in Kish would be inaugurated in the coming months with the president's presence, noting recent growth in tourism on the island.

Discussing Qasr-e Shirin Free Zone, the official invited Iraqi investors to participate in its development, stressing the importance of completing infrastructure projects, particularly in water, electricity, gas, and wastewater systems. He underscored the zone’s role in facilitating trade with Iraq, given its location along the East-West corridor.

