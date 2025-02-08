Persepolis edge past Gol Gohar: PGPL
February 8, 2025 - 19:17
TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned a 1-0 hard-fought win over Gol Gohar in 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.
Persepolis Turkish forward Serdar Dursun found the back of the net in the 73rd minute at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Tehran.
Persepolis leapfrogged into third place with 37 points, four points behind PGPL leaders Tractor.
Furthermore, rock-bottom Havadar defeated Aluminum 2-1 in Tehran.
