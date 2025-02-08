Gaza ceasefire: A bitter pill for Israeli leaders to swallow 

TEHRAN - The fifth swap of captives for prisoners as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has given Israeli and American leaders a deep sense of humiliation after the Palestinian resistance movement once again displayed its military strength.

On Saturday, Hamas freed three more Israeli captives held in Gaza and handed them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Hamas fighters, some driving white pick-up trucks with guns mounted, lined up at the location of the exchange pouring cold water on Israel’s claims of degrading the group’s military capabilities.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also raised a large banner at the platform designated for delivering the captives, which read, "We are the flood ... we are the next day.” It was accompanied by an image of the Palestinian flag and a clenched fist.

The message bears considerable significance against the backdrop of the US president’s suggestion to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza.

Donald Trump has called for depopulating Gaza and put forward a proposal for the United States to “take over” the Palestinian territory. Trump’s idea has sparked global backlash.

Hamas has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “total victory” dream over the resistance movement as a “shattered illusion” Following the release of the three Israeli captives, 183 Palestinian prisoners walked free from the regime’s jails.

“The absolute victory that the criminal Netanyahu and his army sought for 471 days are illusions that were shattered on the land of proud Gaza forever,” the statement said.

It added, “Our Palestinian people, with their great rallying around the resistance and defiance of the occupation, confirm their rejection of all Trump’s projects of displacement and occupation, and their firm determination to thwart them.”

The Saturday exchange was in line with the first phase of the truce deal that went into effect on January 19. The first phase of the ceasefire that runs until early March calls for the release of 33 captives and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Hamas has released 21 captives since the start of the January ceasefire. Over 100 captives were also released in a weeklong truce in November 2023.

The Israeli military launched war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel. The Hamas attack dubbed the Al-Aqsa Storm resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 people, while about 250 others were taken captive.

The Israeli premier had pledged to continue the war until destroying Hamas through achieving “total victory” over the group and releasing all the captives.

He had no choice but to acquiesce to the January ceasefire following his inability to accomplish his military goals.

Israel has been neither able to eliminate Hamas nor crush the Palestinian resistance. Besides, Trump’s suggestion to depopulate Gaza is unlikely to yield results, as the Palestinian population has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 62,000 individuals.

