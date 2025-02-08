Hiroshima Peace Group explores Khark island at local invitation

A delegation from the Hiroshima Peace Group recently visited the Persian Gulf Island of Khark at the invitation of island officials and residents. The group, visiting from Hiroshima, Japan, extended their stay after participating in the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran to experience the island firsthand.

During their two-day trip, the group enjoyed a viewing of "Miracle of Banasan," an Iranian-Japanese film, and toured historical and religious sites. They also met with local officials, including the governor and representatives from the oil region and petrochemical company. The delegation was accompanied by Iranian war veterans and their families, as well as renowned artist Reza Kianian.

The Hiroshima Peace Group shares close ties with Iranians. It has been annually inviting victims of the 1980s chemical attacks on Iran to Hiroshima’s atomic bombing memorial ceremony in a bid to raise awareness about the impact of the Western-backed attacks.

Parviz Parastouei, the Iranian secretary of the Iran-Hiroshima Peace and Friendship Film Festival, continues to facilitate these peace-building exchanges.