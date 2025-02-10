UK doctor sues hospital for suspension due to Gaza online posts

British-Jordanian emergency medicine doctor Nadeem Crowe has filed a lawsuit against the Royal Free London medical institution, part of the National Health Service, after he was suspended from work due to his Gaza solidarity posts, Al Jazeera reported.

He said in a video online that the medical director of the hospital decided to suspend him without giving any reasons on August 14, 2024, before he was summoned to an “informal disciplinary meeting” where they informed him that the reason was “disturbing posts on social media regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict”.

The doctor explained that they allowed him to return to work later, but advised him not to file a complaint, which prompted him to resign and file a complaint with the employment tribunal.

In his lawsuit, Crowe claims he has a right to speak against war crimes committed by Israel, including the destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza.

“I am also a British Arab expressing pro-Palestinian views on social media in my personal capacity, while senior British healthcare leaders have expressed pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian views in their professional capacities on NHS websites without facing any punishment or even criticism from healthcare authorities. I believe this is discriminatory and denies my beliefs protected under the Equality Act.”