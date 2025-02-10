17th Fajr Visual Arts Festival launches nationwide

TEHRAN- The 17th edition of the Fajr Visual Arts Festival was officially inaugurated at a ceremony held in Shiraz, Fars province, on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Nadereh Rezai, along with cultural officials and artists, IRNA reported.

The festival is taking place simultaneously in 11 provinces across the country, the report added.

Traditionally, the capital has hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for national and international Fajr festivals. However, this year marks the first time the inauguration of the Fajr Visual Arts Festival was celebrated in Shiraz.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rezai noted that holding this event in Shiraz symbolizes the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's approach, affirming that Iran is not solely Tehran and that festivals should not be exclusive to the capital.

She emphasized Fars’ artistic capacity in the visual arts and expressed hopes of returning to Shiraz next time for international artistic festivals.

She proposed that, for the first time, one of the biennials in the visual arts field could be held in a province other than Tehran, pointing out that Fars is one of the most capable provinces in this domain.

“Today, as the country finds itself in an involuntary isolation due to unjust sanctions, Iran’s strength lies in its cultural diplomacy," she remarked.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Fars province section of the festival, the Shiraz exhibition showcases 56 works from 25 local painters and sculptors.

The festival is being held in a non-competitive format and the visual arts exhibition in Fars will remain open until February 17, with the national closing ceremony of this event scheduled for February 21 in Tehran, Mohammad Javad Zare added.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Fajr Visual Arts Festival Ebrahim Kalhornia said that this year, festival officials have found the courage to think differently and reinterpret themes.

He highlighted the significant talent of visual artists from Fars and pointed out the praise from judges for their works.

“Fars is at the forefront of a new movement and is carrying the banner. We hope this banner will be raised in other provinces as well,” he mentioned.

“We aspire to see this banner flown in various regions of the country in the coming years,” he concluded.

This edition of the festival is being held in a non-competitive format, focusing on the subcultures, traditions, and local arts of the country’s provinces.

My Homeland section of the festival also takes place across different provinces, featuring exhibitions of artists' works curated by the festival’s provincial artistic directors.

