Book about MENA state systems available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “The Routledge Handbook to the Middle East and North African State and States System” by Raymond Hinnebusch and Jasmine Gani has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Asgar Ghahremanpur has translated the book and Joyandeh Publication has published it in 914 pages, ILNA reported.

Conflict and instability are built into the very fabric of the Middle East and North African (MENA) state and states system; yet both states and states system have displayed remarkable resilience. This handbook explores the main debates, theoretical approaches, and accumulated empirical research by prominent scholars in the field, providing an essential context for scholars pursuing research on the MENA state and states system.

Contributions are grouped into four key themes: historical contexts, state-building, and politics in MENA; state actors, societal context, and popular activism; trans-state politics: the political economy and identity contexts; and the international politics of MENA.

The 26 chapters examine the evolution of the state and states system, before and after independence, and take the 2011 Arab uprisings as a pivotal moment that intensified trends already embedded in the system, exposing the deep features of state and system—specifically their built-in vulnerability and their ability to survive.

This handbook provides comprehensive coverage of the history and role of the state in the MENA region. It offers a key resource for all researchers and students interested in international relations and the Middle East and North Africa.

SS/SAB

