Army Chief: record turnout spurred by Trump’s threats

TEHRAN – Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief Commander of the Iranian Army (Artesh), noted that Trump’s threats galvanized record turnout at Revolution Day rallies.

“A massive crowd came to punch Trump hard in the mouth,” he proclaimed in Tehran at the celebratory parades commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday.

Mousavi stressed that Iranians reject negotiations under threat, pointing out that sanctions are a tool of Western hegemony.

“Our people’s presence today proves they will never trade dignity for empty promises,” he added, dismissing U.S. overtures as insincere.

The commander hailed nationwide unity, asserting that external pressure only strengthens Iran’s revolutionary resolve.