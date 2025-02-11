Firing blanks: Trump’s ultimatum demands hell freeze over 

TEHRAN- Since winning the November presidential election, Donald Trump has been blowing hot and cold on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In the waning days of President Joe Biden’s administration, Trump had exerted pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to reach a ceasefire.

Two weeks before his inauguration on January 20, Trump warned that “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if Hamas failed to release captives held in Gaza before the ceremony.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19 and Trump claims credit for the truce deal.

But on Monday, he called on Israel to cancel the ceasefire with Hamas and “let all hell break out” if the resistance group does not return captives by noon on Saturday.

“As far as I’m concerned if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock – I think it’s an appropriate time – I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” he said.

President Donald Trump said the January ceasefire should be canceled if Hamas doesn’t release all captives by midday on Saturday Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump added, “I’d say they ought to be returned by 12 o’clock on Saturday, and if they’re not returned – all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two. Saturday at 12 o’clock, and after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out.”

Trump’s warning came after Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal threatening to delay the release of more captives planned for Saturday “until further notice”.

“These violations include delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Gaza Strip, and failing to allow the entry of relief materials in all forms as agreed upon. Meanwhile, the resistance has fulfilled all its obligations,” Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the

Qassam Brigades wrote on X.

Hamas has freed 21 captives since the first phase of the January ceasefire deal went into force. In exchange, more than 700 Palestinians have walked free from Israeli jails.

The three-phase ceasefire is expected to lead to the release of all captives and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. It should ultimately pave the way for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip which has been devastated during Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israel launched war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, shortly after Hamas carried out a surprise military operation in southern Israel dubbed the Al-Aqsa Storm. More than 1,100 people were killed and about 250 others were taken captive during the Hamas operation. Hamas freed over 100 captives following a weeklong truce agreement in November 2023.

In light of the anticipated release of additional captives, Trump stunned the world with his controversial remarks in a meeting with Netanyahu at the White House earlier this month.

He floated the idea for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip and demanded Palestinians leave the territory.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said during a joint press conference alongside the Israeli premier on February 4.

He had also suggested the option of sending American troops to Gaza to implement his plan; however, he later stated that such action is unnecessary.

At the weekend, Trump doubled down on his proposal to depopulate Gaza.

“I think that it’s a big mistake to allow people — the Palestinians, or the people living in Gaza — to go back yet another time, and we don’t want Hamas going back. And think of it as a big real estate site, and the United States is going to own it and we’ll slowly — very slowly, we’re in no rush — develop it. We’re going to bring stability to the Middle East soon,” he said on Sunday.

Trump who helped broker the January ceasefire with Egypt and Jordan, is now urging Israel to pull out of the deal.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who had been internally displaced have returned to their homes, in particular to the north of the enclave.

Hamas has also displayed its military strength, pouring cold water on Israel’s claims about dismantling the movement’s capabilities during more than 15 months of war on Gaza.

Netanyahu had repeatedly vowed to continue the Gaza war until eliminating Hamas and securing the release of captives. But he ultimately signed the ceasefire as he failed to meet his military objectives.

Trump’s call on Israel to back out of the ceasefire is in line with his plan to forcibly displace Palestinians and ethnically cleanse Gaza.

Trump’s ultimatum for releasing captives amounts to holding resistance fighters’ feet to the fire in a desperate attempt to develop his scheme. He can achieve his goals through threats but only if pigs can fly.

