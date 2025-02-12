Will Israel withdraw from occupied Lebanese villages on Feb. 18?

BEIRUT – After announcing its intention to extend the occupation of geostrategic heights overlooking all of the Litani’s southern and northern territories, it seems that the Israeli occupation regime intends to delay withdrawing from the border villages one week before the scheduled date for withdrawal which falls on February 18.

Amid the escalation of its violations in the south and the Bekaa, and the relentless effort to increase the level of destruction, the ambiguity surrounding the truce agreement is increasing.

Reportedly, the total number of violations of the agreement by the Israeli occupation army since November 27 last year has risen to 879. This has left 67 martyrs and 263 wounded. The US-led Israeli aggression on Lebanon also resulted in 4,098 martyrs and 16,888 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

During her recent visit, Morgan Ortagus, deputy to Stephen Witkoff (the new US envoy to West Asia), informed Lebanese officials that “the Israelis will continue to occupy a group of sites,” which will enable them to monitor southern Lebanon and reassure the colonial settlers of the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Ortagus to revisit Beirut next Tuesday to inform the Lebanese authorities of this, despite firm objection by Nabih Berri, the Speaker of Parliament.

Berri had already warned Ortagus of the serious threat posed by the continued occupation of the five border towns, in a blatant violation of UN Resolution 1701.

Informed sources informed Tehran Times that this time Ortagus is expected to address the issue of “deploying multinational forces on the border with Syria to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities.”

This ambition will be rejected in its entirety by the influential Bekaa clans.

Ortagus’ adoption of the Israeli narrative regarding “Hezbollah defeat” has been well received by the anti-Hezbollah team.

Before Ortagus’ provocative visit, President Joseph Aoun’s aides met with Steven Witkoff in Washington, where they were informed of the US administration’s intention to “continue to pressure Hezbollah.”

Ortagus’ provocative statements and her gratitude to Israel for destroying Lebanon and killing the Lebanese embarrassed the Lebanese presidency and prompted it to state to disavow her words.

This angered Ortagus, according to sources close to the US Ambassador to Beirut, Lisa Johnson, as they are not used to encountering any objection to their brazen interference in Lebanese affairs.

Sources close to Berri confirm that he has repeatedly expressed his lack of confidence in the US promises, blaming those concerned, most notably US General Jasper Jeffers, head of the committee supervising the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Jeffers had informed the Lebanese army leaders that “Israel intends to remain in southern Lebanon until next April to ensure that Hezbollah’s ability to initiate and attack is eliminated,” according to the Hebrew channel Kan.

For its part, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu provided Trump with evidence that “the Lebanese army is not deploying effectively and is not preventing Hezbollah from reorganizing its ranks, and that Hezbollah is preparing to return to the border area as soon as the Israeli army leaves.”

According to the Hebrew channel, Israel believes that Washington may agree to extend its presence in Lebanon “to prevent Hezbollah from returning to the border and strengthening its influence in the region.”