Malaysia march: "Go to Hell Donald Trump!" 

Dozens of people chanted “Go to hell Donald Trump!” outside the US embassy in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered to publicly reject the “lunatic ideas” of the US president to displace more than two million people from Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Organized by 18 civil society groups after Friday prayer, the protest in Kuala Lumpur was the second of its kind for the day, with the first being held in the morning outside the embassy. Both times, demonstrators had a written memorandum addressed to Trump containing a total of seven demands regarding Gaza and its Palestinian population, copies of which the embassy refused to accept.

“It is very disappointing as a country with the superpower status, they closed the whole embassy, refused to even receive our memorandum. This is really an act of cowardice,” said Chua Tian Chang, a representative of the Malaysian groups advocating for Palestinian rights.

According to the memorandum, the groups called on Trump to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza, protection of Palestinian sovereignty, an end to Israel’s siege of the territory, rejection of plans for the US to “take over” Gaza, as well as accountability for war crimes perpetrated in Gaza and sanctions on those committing crimes against humanity.