Households, businesses account for 75% of Iran’s gas consumption

TEHRAN – Iran’s daily gas production reached 867 million cubic meters over the past 24 hours, with households and businesses accounting for 75 percent of total consumption, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced.

As IRIB reported, 650 million cubic meters of gas were consumed by residential, commercial, and small industrial sectors.

The household and commercial sectors alone made up 75 percent of total gas usage.

The NIGC urged the public to set indoor temperatures between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, noting that reducing room temperature by just two degrees could result in a six percent reduction in gas consumption.

