Resistance Film Festival condemns silence of global cinema

TEHRAN- The Resistance International Film Festival is poised to amplify the voices of the oppressed amidst a worrying silence from the world's leading film festivals, the secretary of the festival has stated.

“We condemn the major international film festivals for their perceived inaction regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” said Jalal Ghaffari in a meeting with international media representatives in Film Museum of Iran in Tehran on Saturday.

"Resistance cinema will serve as the voice of the oppressed globally," he noted.

Addressing media representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Armenia, Ghaffari underscored the festival's four-decade commitment to showcasing cinema and resistance. He stated, "This festival is recognized as the sole international event dedicated to supporting the oppressed."

"Our aim is to provide a platform for the cries of those suffering under oppression," he continued. "Cinema, in its capacity as a powerful cultural tool, has the potential to transmit vital messages to a global audience. Sadly, however, global cinema is increasingly manipulated by colonial forces to advance their inhumane agendas."

"In the past year alone, over 50,000 innocent civilians, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza. Yet, no international cinematic body has adequately addressed these horrifying events,” he said.

“We are proud to announce that the current edition of the festival has received more than 500 international submissions focusing on Gaza and the broader theme of resistance," he mentioned.

He also criticized governments that leverage cinema to distort reality, stating, "Some powers responsible for crimes against humanity manipulate the medium to portray themselves as victims. Through the Resistance Film Festival, we are determined to establish a space where the true voices of the oppressed can be heard."

He expressed his optimism for a future founded on principles of human dignity, declaring, "The world of tomorrow will undoubtedly be built on kindness and justice. We aspire to be an integral part of this noble human community."

For his part, Esrafil Kaliji, head of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival, praised the participation of media activists at the meeting.

"The concept of resistance is one of the most elevated human values and must be championed within the film industry. Resistance cinema stands in opposition to the hegemonic system, and we are confident that independent media outlets worldwide will align themselves with the right front," he asserted.

"The film industry today is largely dominated by the global hegemonic order. Resistance Cinema is committed to dismantling this barrier," he mentioned.

Addressing the assembled international media professionals, Kaliji urged them, "As truth-seeking journalists in the global media landscape, you will undoubtedly stand on the right side of history and contribute to disseminating the humanitarian message of resistance worldwide."

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize Resistance International Film Festival annually.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality.

This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

