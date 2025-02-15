Kyrgyz president expresses opinion on Elon Musk's initiative to shut down RFE and VOA

Elon Musk has called for the shutdown of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Voice of America (VOA), two media organizations funded by the US government through a post on his X social media platform.

Since Radio Liberty has a representative office in Kyrgyzstan, this initiative of Elon Musk is being discussed on social networks, and many users express different opinions. Kabar Agency learned the opinion of President Sadyr Zhaparov on this matter.

Hello, Elon Musk proposed to shut down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. He explained this by the fact that almost no one listens to them, and at the same time, a billion dollars are spent on them.

Last December, at the Kurultai, you spoke about the amounts allocated by various American funds to finance Azattyk and other media.

Then you addressed the leadership of US Department of State with the words:

"If you don't know where to spend money, give it to us, the state, directly. We will ensure democracy and human rights at the highest level."

Earlier, Donald Trump suspended USAID activities for three months. Now Musk and other American politicians are advocating for the closure of Radio Liberty.

In fact, they are repeating your position, voiced two months ago. Is this just a coincidence or something more?

It is just a coincidence. Donald Trump and Elon Musk do not need my initiatives.

They are both billionaires. They understand perfectly well that money does not fall from the sky.

They want to stop the senseless waste of American money.

And they are doing absolutely the right thing. Now it is the 21st century. Any information is spread around the world in five minutes.

The past is gone. It is outdated.

Earlier, 20-30 years ago, everyone waited, listened, and believed in Azattyk.

Because there was no Internet back then, there were no smartphones.

Now people don't need Azattyk news.

Everyone gets the information via the Internet.

In addition, our people have learned to analyze news and believe not to everything.

People understand which news is unreliable and which is true.

For example, when Azattyk spreads distorted information that tarnishes someone's reputation, people start analyzing.

And when it turns out that it's not true, people ask: "Why are you spreading disinformation?"

And then they delete this news from their site and say: "Sorry."

And if you sue them, they start shouting to the whole world: "Freedom of speech is dead here!"

Is this normal?

Spreading false information or manipulating news is freedom of speech?

One shouldn't confuse permissiveness with freedom of speech or human rights.

Therefore, the decisions of Trump and Musk should be supported.