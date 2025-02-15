Dublin demonstration: Protesters condemn Trump’s Gaza plan 

Around 1,000 people took part in a demonstration for Palestine in Dublin city center on Saturday, marching from the Department of Foreign Affairs to the American Embassy in Ballsbridge.

They were protesting against proposals by US President Donald Trump that millions of Gazans be moved out of the territory to facilitate reconstruction under US authority.

They called on the Irish Government to pass the Occupied Territories Bill, which aims to ban trade between Ireland and Israel's illegal settlements on Palestinian land.