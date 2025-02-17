Two films from Iran to attend Venezuela’s FINDECOIN festival

TEHRAN-Two Iranian films are in the lineup for the 11th edition of the FINDECOIN - Independent International Short & Feature Film Festival “The Day is Short,” slated for February 22 to 24 in Venezuela.

The short film “Armadillo” written, directed, and produced by Mohammad Reza Yarikia and the feature documentary “From the Cradle to the Grave” by Davood Abdolmaleki are in the official selection of this year’s edition of the festival, ILNA reported.

In “Armadillo,” a research company offers a family the purchase of their father's brain. Hamed Souri, Iman Hoseini, Atefe McVandi, Parisa Azimifar, Hossein Mirzaei, Parva Afshar, and Mahmoudreza Ferdowsi play in the film.

Abdolmaleki’s 95-minute documentary contains interviews with students at a girls’ high school who have lived the answers to two important questions: “Are we responsible for our destiny?” and “Do we have the ability to change the circumstances of our lives?”

The FINDECOIN aims at the promotion of Venezuelan, Latin American, and world cinema. It tries to show cinematographic works that entertain, but above all, that they exert an educative influence on children, young people, and the population in general.

